James Gunn is officially in the DCU after this sneaky Peacemaker season 2 cameo

There were several big-name cameos in Peacemaker season 2, but there was one that you almost definitely didn't spot: Peacemaker writer-director James Gunn sneaking into the background of one pivotal scene.

In a crowd scene at Foxy Shazam's concert during a Peacemaker season 2 ending montage, you might notice the distinctive grey hair and glasses of a certain director. Thankfully, a Twitter user managed to capture the moment for posterity, which you can see below for yourself.

james gunn in the background of the boat scene😳 pic.twitter.com/GFdlHvycczOctober 13, 2025

This isn't just an extra who happens to look like James Gunn, either. The DC Studios co-CEO confirmed it was him on the latest episode of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast, while Economos actor Steve Agee and the two members of the band Nelson were also milling about in the scene.

"I just said, 'Come on guys, let's all come out.' The whole crew came out there, a lot of our PAs went out there. We were all just dancing around."

Gunn also presciently noted, "If you look in the very back, somebody might be able to freeze frame and find us back there."

Peacemaker season 2 also featured a cameo from Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor ahead of his reappearance in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. In the HBO Max series, he entered into an uneasy partnership with Rick Flag Sr., a move that ultimately led to John Cena's Peacemaker being stranded on the alternate dimension of Salvation, a would-be prison for all of Earth's metahumans.

