Robert Pattinson is hoping to team up with his The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz on another project soon

He might possibly be reunited with Zoe Kravitz in the next chapter of The Batman's story, but until then, there's a chance that Robert Pattinson could find himself working with his co-star on an entirely different project.

In conversation for Hero with his Mickey 17 co-star, Naomi Ackie brought up working on Blink Twice, which marked the directorial debut of Kravitz. The film saw Ackie and Alia Shawkat as friends who, along with a group of strangers, visit a billionaire's island only for death and deceit to unfold not long after their feet touch the sand. Both Pattinson and Ackie praised their collaborator, who had worked on separate projects, only for Ackie to joke that the actor-turned-director should hire Pattinson on her next film. Pattinson replied, saying, "I’m actually talking to her about a couple of things."

Whatever those ideas might be, they're surely going to have to come sometime after either both or at least one of them is done donning pointy ears for Matt Reeves' highly anticipated sequel to The Batman. Pattinson himself confirmed filming was set to start at the end of the year after the film had its release schedule pushed back repeatedly, now set for October 1, 2027. Prior to that, Pattinson will also be turning up among the star-studded cast of Nolan's The Odyssey, which is being led by Matt Damon as Homer.

Speaking about his schedule to Technikart Magazine, Pattinson said, "I'm going to shoot [The Batman Part II] after The Odyssey, at the end of the year. I only have a vague idea of ​​the script." Perhaps he might get more than a vague idea if he'll work again with Kravitz before that happens. For now, let us fire up the bat signal and head here to see everything we know so far about The Batman Part II.