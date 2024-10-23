Less than three weeks after hitting theaters, Joker: Folie a Deux gets a Blu-ray and DVD release date – complete with a four-part "longform" documentary

Despite only hitting theaters earlier this month, the Blu-ray and DVD release date for Joker: Folie a Deux has been set – complete with a list of bonus features.

You'll be able to buy a physical copy of the Joker sequel, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, from December 17. A video-on-demand date has previously been announced and is set for October 29, just 25 days after its release.

The bonus features (H/T IGN) include a four-part "longform" documentary titled 'Everything Must Go'. The four parts include 'Can I Have a Cigarette?', 'Finding Lee', 'A Hundred Films in One', and 'King of Nothing'.

While we can only speculate at this juncture, it appears the documentary will focus on Arthur and Lee's first meeting and relationship, Lady Gaga's construction of Lee, Folie a Deux's nod to several Hollywood classics, and Arthur's ultimate rejection of the Joker persona during the Folie a Deux ending.

There are also four other featurettes – The Character of Music, Live! With The Joker, Colors of Madness, and Crafted with Class – but no sign of any deleted scenes.

At least one deleted scene didn't make the final cut. The moment, which featured Lady Gaga's Lee kissing a woman outside a courthouse, was scrapped by director Todd Phillips.

"It had dialogue in it, and, all of a sudden, I wanted it to be more of a music and vibe moment," Phillips told Entertainment Weekly. "For that moment to have played, it needed dialogue behind it. Meaning, the woman said something, and then Gaga stopped and did this thing, and it just kind of got in the way of the moment."

Given that there was open talk of parts of the Folie a Deux script being tossed out and rewritten during filming, it's a shame – but perhaps no surprise – that certain elements of the DC sequel won't be salvaged for its home release. Still, this sounds like a curtain call that will please fans of Folie a Deux, despite its middling box office and critical response.

