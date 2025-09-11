James Gunn says Milly Alcock as Supergirl "might be the best bit of casting I've done in my entire life"

DC fans had better buckle up for Milly Alcock's "absolutely stunning" performance in the upcoming superhero movie Supergirl, says franchise boss James Gunn.

In a new interview on The Howard Stern Show, the writer-director joked that having Alcock play Kara Zor-El "might be the best bit of casting" he's ever done in his "entire life" -- and with such high praise, we're even more desperate to see what they're cooking up with the movie.

Ahead of her solo flick, which is being "edited right now" and is set to release in US theaters on 26 June, 2026, Alcock's Supergirl made her DCU debut right at the end of Superman, where she drunkenly dropped into the Man of Steel's Fortress of Solitude and fussed over Krypto the Superdog, before making a swift exit.

Gunn has previously described the film as a "a big science fiction epic". Craig Gillespie, the filmmaker behind I, Tonya and Cruella, directs, working from a script by Ana Nogueira. Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham round out the supporting cast.

Elsewhere during the chat, Gunn also teased Clayface and TV series Lanterns. "Clayface is a Batman foe and it is a hardcore, R-rated body horror film, but within the same universe as Superman," he explained, before going on to say that a face-off between "any of the Lanterns" and a caped Clark Kent would be "great".

