James Gunn has planned six years of DC that will culminate in an Avengers-style project

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed that he has a plan for the universe, building to what sounds like a big finale.

At a recent press event, Gunn shared that a six year plan has been mapped out for the DCU that will lead to an Avengers-style project (H/T Variety). But, Gunn said, "each individual project works as its own thing".

He also clarified that "it isn't like they're chapters of an overall story," but "they're characters that are part of an overall story".

As for the direction of that story, Gunn confirmed that he's "intimately involved in all that".

But, at the same event, Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran also said that multiple previously announced projects for Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, including the Waller TV show and Booster Gold, are on the backburner for now.

It sounds like flexibility is still the name of the game, then, and Gunn himself has indicated that the new universe is "writer-driven".

"We are not going to greenlight or put anything into production until we are happy with the script," he said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "It is hard enough making a good movie with a good script, it’s almost impossible to make a movie with a script that you’re writing on the run."

Next up for the DCU is Superman, previously titled Superman: Legacy, which arrives this July 11.

You can keep up to date with everything else the DCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.