Hideo Kojima finally weighs in on James Gunn's Superman, a "heartwarming 'human' film": "It was neither dark nor stylish, cool or even 'super'"

Certified cinephile Hideo Kojima has finally shared his review of Superman – and it's a pretty positive verdict for the DC movie.

"Since I’ve been on a world tour, I hadn’t had the chance to watch it, but this morning, I finally got to see James Gunn’s 'Superman.' It was good," Kojima, who's been travelling around the world to promote the newly released Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, wrote on Twitter.

"It was neither dark nor stylish, cool or even 'super.' The perspective of the audience – the distance and elevation – is different from the 'Superman' we used to LOOK UP (into the sky) to," he continued.

"This film gently observes the human being Clark Kent and Superman as one and approaches him from the same human perspective. It’s a heartwarming 'human' film. The movie itself wasn’t 'punk,' but 'Punkrocker' by Teddybears, with vocals by our very own Iggy Pop, played during the credits – that part was pure punk, and it was amazing."

Kojima can often be found sharing movie recommendations and opinions online. He recently shared his top four films of 2025 so far, which include vampire horror Sinners and papal thriller Conclave.

Directed by James Gunn, David Corenswet plays Superman in the first theatrical outing of the DCU Chapter One. He stars opposite Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, and the cast also includes Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern.

Superman is out now in theaters. For more on the movie, check out our guide to the Superman ending explained, or our spoiler-free Superman review.