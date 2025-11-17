Clayface writer Mike Flanagan thinks there's a way to "harmonize" Robert Pattinson's Batman into the DCU, but says he "trusts" James Gunn: "He has not let me down as a fan"

Clayface screenwriter Mike Flanagan has shared his thoughts on the DCU's Batman and how Matt Reeves' Elseworlds movies could fit into the universe, and he's got faith in James Gunn.

"I have no idea what the plan is for any of that. I do know, though, that Matt Reeves is a creative powerhouse," Flanagan said during an appearance at Motor City Comic Con when asked whether Pattinson could be the DCU's Batman (via ScreenRant).

"I think the world in the Gotham that he built is wonderful. I think The Penguin works on the big screen and on television," he continued. "I do think there is a way to harmonize all of these elements into the DC Universe, which I think is what James is doing in his way."

Flanagan seems confident with the direction Gunn is taking, though. "The thing is, I trust James, and he has not let me down as a fan," he concluded. "So I'm excited to see how they pulled this off, and how it could all connect, the ways it could all connect, that's up to them."

Directed by Speak No Evil's James Watkins, Tom Rhys Harries will play Matt Hagen, an up-and-coming actor. After his face is disfigured, he's approached by a renegade scientist (Naomi Ackie), but she turns his body into shape-shifting clay instead.

In the comics, Clayface is part of Batman's Rogues Gallery, and fans have been hopeful that the Caped Crusader might make an appearance in the movie. The DCU's Batman has yet to be cast, however, as Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is part of the Elseworlds universe instead. He's set to return to our screens in 2027 in The Batman 2.

Clayface will arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026. In the meantime, get up to speed on the rest of the DCU Chapter One with our guide to all the other upcoming DC movies and shows.