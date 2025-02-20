As Daniel Craig drops out of DC's Sgt. Rock movie, The Bear's Jeremy Allen White is reportedly stepping in – and fans think it's an upgrade

Daniel Craig is no longer attached to star in Sgt. Rock, a DC movie that would have seen the actor re-team with Queer director Luca Guadagnino.

The news that Craig would star in the movie first broke in November 2024, but there have been minimal updates since. The reason for Craig's departure is unknown, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, sources suggest everything from scheduling issues to disappointment that the pair's previous collaboration Queer didn't perform at the box office or receive much awards season recognition.

The studio is now looking for a replacement and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is now in the running, per THR. DC fans are feeling optimistic about the choice, with one taking to Reddit to write, "I like Daniel Craig but this would be an upgrade as Jeremy is younger and closer in age to the character."

"In terms of star power, this is a great replacement. Hard to say if he's bigger than the man who played James Bond, but he's a multiple time Emmy x Golden Globe winner for an extremely popular show thats still running. Should be able to draw in a crowd," said someone else. "Helps that he's an amazing actor too."

"Craig was too old, sure he has more star power but I always wanted a younger actor," posted another user.

"I like this casting. I think White is a great actor and will do the role justice," added someone else.

Justin Kuritzkes, who worked with Guadagnino on Challengers and Queer, is penning the script, and the movie is reportedly set to start filming in the UK this summer. As for the character, Sgt. Rock first appeared in DC Comics back in 1959 and he's a World War 2 soldier who leads the Easy Company infantry unit.

Sgt. Rock doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the other upcoming DC movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.