Netflix cancels crime drama from Scream creator after just one season, even though it spent 3 weeks at number 1

Netflix has canceled crime drama The Waterfront after just one season, even though it hit the top 10 on the weekly charts, per Deadline.

The show hails from Scream creator Kevin Williamson, and it follows the Buckley family, who rule over their town of Havenport, North Carolina. But, to save their fishing empire, they're forced to turn to crime.

The Waterfront hit Netflix on June 19 and spent five weeks in the global top 10, including three weeks at number one, and it drew 11.6 million views in its first full week. It wasn't enough for the streamer, however.

Netflix has something of a reputation for axing shows, with recent high-profile cancelations including The Sandman spin-off Dead Boy Detectives and the Jeff Goldblum-starring Kaos.

"A big thank you to everyone who watched The Waterfront. While I'm sad the Buckleys won't be back for a season 2, I'm celebrating the joy that was season 1," Williamson wrote on Instagram (via Deadline).

"I had the pleasure of working with a dream cast and crew. My heart is full of gratitude for all the people who brought their talents to the show both in NC and LA," he continued. "You were all amazing. Thank you to my partners at Universal TV. And thank you to Netflix for taking a chance on a very personal story. You were truly a joy to work with! It was one of the best experiences of my life! Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

