Dexter fans praise "insane" casting for new series' second season as Doctor Who's Neil Patrick Harris joins Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman and more

Neil Patrick Harris has been cast in upcoming spin-off series Dexter: Resurrection – and fans of the franchise can hardly believe the line-up of actors the revival is assembling.

In the show, which will see Michael C. Hall reprise his role as the titular blood spatter analyst-turned-murderous vigilante, Harris is set to share the screen with Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage (as Leon), Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter (as Mia), and Uma Thurman (as Charley). According to Showtime, the majority of the episodes will take place 15 years after the events of the original and will be narrated by Dexter Morgan following a near-death experience.

It'll mark the third off-shoot of the Miami-set serial killer thriller, which ran from 2006 to 2013, after Dexter: New Blood and prequel Dexter: Original Sin.

"This casting is so crazy. Just as you think you have seen it all, there is more surprise casting to this series. I really can't wait to see this series," reacted one fan on Twitter, as another joked: "What is the damn budget of this show?"

"Resurrection is stacked," said one more, as a fourth wrote: "Damn this season is gonna be amazing."

Details on who Harris's character, named Lowell, remains under wraps, which some have taken to mean that he could be an antagonist to Hall's anti-hero. "Ok he's the killer and we know it, already," tweeted a fan.

Harris, who's perhaps best known for his roles in Gone Girl and How I Met Your Mother, most recently played iconic villain The Toymaker in Doctor Who episode 'The Giggle' opposite David Tennant's Time-Lord, so he's certainly no stranger to embracing his dark side.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Filming on Dexter: Resurrection is currently underway in New York City, ahead of the show's premiere sometime in the summer on Paramount Plus. While we wait, check out our picks of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.