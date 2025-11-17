Now You See Me 3 beats The Running Man at opening weekend, becoming the number 1 movie in the world

Despite arriving almost a decade after the previous installment, Now You See Me: Now You Don't has topped the global box office this past weekend, leaving highly anticipated releases like The Running Man behind.

With Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco reprising their lead roles, the threequel has grossed $21.3 million in the US only, with $54.2 million coming from international markets like China and South Korea. That means the film has earned $75.5 million globally so far, becoming the number 1 movie right now. It still hasn't passed the $90 million that it cost to produce it, but it might during its second weekend.

With the saga's highest Rotten Tomatoes score, Now You See Me 3 sees the Four Horsemen come out of retirement ten years after their latest adventure. The occasion? A new diamond heist alongside a group of young copycat illusionists. Alongside the leading foursome, other returning cast members include Morgan Freeman, Lizzy Caplan, and Mark Ruffalo, while Rosamund Pike, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt are joining the saga for the first time.

While Now You Don't is soaring, things are not looking as positive for The Running Man – the Stephen King adaptation starring Glen Powell underperformed on its release weekend with a disappointing $29.2 million global launch, which is dangerously far from its reported $110 million budget.

Directed by Edgar Wright, the film – which has plenty of Stephen King Easter eggs – follows a televised contest where contestants must outrun a team of expert killers ruthlessly hunting them down for 30 days to win the life-changing jackpot.

In our The Running Man review, we described it as a "run-of-the-mill action flick" that "should be a pulse-pounding thrill ride but is instead a disappointingly damp squib."

