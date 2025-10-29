Watch this, Turkelton! Hulu's Scrubs reboot, starring Zach Braff and the original cast, finally has a release date

After 14 years, Scrubs is returning to ABC, and J.D., Turk, and Elliott are all headed back to Sacred Heart Hospital.

According to Variety, the revival season of Scrubs, starring Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke, is set to hit ABC and Hulu on February 25, 2026. Original creator Bill Lawrence (who would go on to helm Ted Lasso) returns as executive producer, with Aseem Batra as sole showrunner after Tim Hobert stepped down. Hobert and Batra both worked as writers during the show's original run.

Per Braff, the new season will focus on a hardened, wizened J.D. who "is 50 and has been beaten down by the system," adding: "It's very, very hard to be a doctor today" (H/T TVLine).

The returning cast also includes Judy Reyes as Carla, John C. McGinley as Dr. Cox, Robert Maschio as Todd, and Phill Lewis as Hooch. Though season 9 focused on a new class of young and upcoming doctors (Kerry Bishé, Michael Mosley, Dave Franco, Eliza Coupe, etc.) during their first year of medical school, the 10th season will see a brand new group of interns start at Sacred Heart: Ava Bunn as Serena, Jacob Dudman as Asher, David Gridley as Blake, Layla Mohammadi as Amara, and Amanda Morrow as Dashana. Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Boost will star as Sibby and Dr. Eric Park, respectively.

All nine seasons of Scrubs (yes, even the ninth one) are streaming now on Hulu. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 in beyond, or, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to add to your streaming queue.