New The Bear season 3 trailer shows no matter how much changes, some things stay the same

Another teaser trailer for The Bear season 3 has arrived – and things are tense as usual in the kitchen for Carmy and co.

Season 3 picks up with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sugar (Abby Elliott), Sydney (Ayo Edebri), and Ritchie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) finally opening the high-end version of the restaurant. In the brief teaser, plates crash to the floor, glasses shatter, Marcus (Lionel Boyce) breaks up a fight between Carmy and Ritchie, Sydney scolds everyone in the kitchen yet again, calling it "dysfunctional" – basically, not much has changed.

The Bear season 2 ended with the grand opening of The Bear... and Carmy accidentally ruining his relationship with Claire (Molly Gordon) while getting trapped in a freezer (as one does). While we don't know too much about the season's plot, we do know that fan-favorite character Luca, played by Will Poulter is set to return, and that the show has reportedly been quietly renewed for season 4 (which would explain why the cast and crew were recently spotted in Chicago).

The series has a total of 10 Primetime Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards, with White and Edebri winning Best Actor in their respective categories. Season 2 currently holds a 99% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and was the most-watched season premiere in FX history.

The Bear season 3 is set to hit Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on June 27.