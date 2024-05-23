Saw and The Conjuring creator is rebooting a beloved ‘60s horror-comedy

Looks like we're headed back to 1313 Mockingbird Lane. James Wan is set to produce a reboot of Universal's classic horror-comedy sitcom The Munsters.

According to Variety, the new series, titled 1313, "lives and breathes within the Universal Monsterverse." Lindsey Anderson Beer, director of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The reboot was developed by Wan, Anderson Beer, and Ingrid Bisu (The Nun).

The Munsters premiered in 1964, running for 70 episodes on CBS. The cult classic was a satire of wholesome family shows like Leave it to Beaver. The family consists of Herman Munster (Fred Gwynne), Frankenstein's monster, his vampire wife Lily (Yvonne De Carlo), Lily's father Count Dracula (Al Lewis), their werewolf son Eddie (Butch Patrick), and their normal human niece Marilyn (Beverley Owen/Pat Priest).

Wan's reboot isn't the first: The Munsters Today, a sequel series to the original show, ran from 1988 to 1991 and ran for 72 episodes. The pilot TV series reboot, titled Mocking Bird Lane, aired in 2012 – but was not picked up by ABC. In the early 2000s, the Wayan brothers were set to produce a modern-day Munsters film – but it never materialized. In 2017, NBC announced that Seth Meyers would develop a new Munsters show that put the family in Brooklyn – but the network ultimately passed.

"So yes… we’ve been quietly (until now) cooking away at this. 1313 is a drama horror version of THE MUNSTERS, that brings it back to its classic Universal Monsters roots," Wan wrote on Instagram. "Maybe the old school gang of classic monsters could happen after all! Cautiously optimistic by this possibility. Thrilled to be developing this with Lindsey, Ingrid and Universal."

1313 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.