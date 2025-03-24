New Apple TV show with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes teases all its cameos, including Martin Scorsese and Zac Efron

News
By published

Seth Rogen reveals all the Hollywood faces we'll be seeing in The Studio

Seth Rogen in The Studio
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have a new comedy show coming to Apple TV Plus, and the list of cameos is a sight to behold. In a new promo for the TV series, Rogen goes through many of the names they managed to wrangle, and it's a who's who of Hollywood right now, including none other than Martin Scorsese himself.

The new TV show is The Studio, a satire of American production houses and distributors. Rogen stars as the fresh-faced head of Continental Studios, and the story follows him trying to keep the wheels turning amid a period of sustained change.

The Studio — Seth Rogen Reveals the Cast | Apple TV+ - YouTube The Studio — Seth Rogen Reveals the Cast | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On

The latest teaser involves shouting out many of the cameos we can expect. You’ve got Anthony Mackie, Ice Cube, Zack Snyder, Bryan Cranston, Charlize Theron, Zac Efron and many more, including, of course, Scorsese.

Going by the footage, their appearances will vary wildly. Many are conversations in some shape or form, but we see Mackie swerving a car with a broken window and Cranston licking ice-cream in all the wrong ways. All we get from Scorsese is one of his classic faces.

They make sense, since this is meant to be a send-up of Tinseltown in all its irreverent glory. What better way to illustrate the life of a studio head than having one constantly interacting with all sorts of famous faces in different ways?

Rogen ends the tease by saying how nervous he is listing these filmmakers in case he forgets someone. The show is definitely doing something right, because the Rotten Tomatoes score is at 97%.

You’ll be able to find out for yourself, and see if your Hollywood fave managed to get a scene, when The Studio kicks off on Apple TV Plus on March 26, 2025. For more from the service, have a look at our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows.

See more TV Shows News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Severance
Ben Stiller says Step Brothers led him to cast Adam Scott in Severance: "It’s when I knew he was an incredible actor"
Severance
The 25 best shows on Apple TV Plus to watch right now
Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller as Drasa and Levi in The Gorge
Furiosa and Avatar star's new action sci-fi movie breaks Apple TV Plus records, becoming its biggest movie premiere ever
Severance season 2 at Grand Central Station
I watched the cast of Severance work inside a giant glass box surrounded by hundreds of New Yorkers for three hours - and it was absolutely genius
Severance season 2 trailer
Silo and Severance season 2 may have scored over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Apple is reportedly losing over $1 billion a year on streaming
Severance
Star Adam Scott knew that Severance season 2 would get weirder, but had faith that the showrunners would steer it in the "right direction"
Latest in Comedy Shows
Seth Rogen in The Studio
New Apple TV show with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes teases all its cameos, including Martin Scorsese and Zac Efron
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso season 4 is recasting a key character for the show’s return, but for a good reason
The Simpsons
Disney Plus is adding a channel that plays The Simpsons 24/7 - and this is exactly what the world needs right now
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso season 4 confirmed with Jason Sudeikis returning, but with one major change
Matt LeBlanc as Joey in Friends
21 years later, the Friends spin-off nobody asked for is streaming for free
Walton Goggins in The Righteous Gemstones
The final season of Fallout star's HBO comedy has debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Latest in News
Seth Rogen in The Studio
New Apple TV show with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes teases all its cameos, including Martin Scorsese and Zac Efron
Animal Well screenshot, captured on PC
After his excellent debut Metroidvania took 7 years, Animal Well's solo dev says his next game shouldn't "take nearly as long"
Screenshots from Tekken: The Board Game teaser trailer
I hope your affairs are in order, because Bandai Namco just dropped Tekken: The Board Game
Tekken 8
Tekken lead Katsuhiro Harada says he's spent decades "mentally preparing" for AI to overtake humans, but it's not happening: "If AI had really advanced, we wouldn't be pouring 10, 20, 30 billion Yen into making games"
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
The Sims competitor inZOI dethrones Hollow Knight: Silksong to become most wishlisted game on Steam
Minecraft Vibrant Visuals
16 years after Minecraft first released it's getting a modern visual upgrade with a retro lighting trick that Mojang hasn't seen "in any other game"
More about comedy shows
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso season 4 is recasting a key character for the show’s return, but for a good reason
The Simpsons

Disney Plus is adding a channel that plays The Simpsons 24/7 - and this is exactly what the world needs right now
Screenshots from Tekken: The Board Game teaser trailer

I hope your affairs are in order, because Bandai Namco just dropped Tekken: The Board Game
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshots from Tekken: The Board Game teaser trailer
I hope your affairs are in order, because Bandai Namco just dropped Tekken: The Board Game
Animal Well screenshot, captured on PC
After his excellent debut Metroidvania took 7 years, Animal Well's solo dev says his next game shouldn't "take nearly as long"
Reacher
Reacher star is rooting for Alan Ritchson to be the next Batman in the DCU: "I think he would be the best Batman we've ever had"
Tekken 8
Tekken lead Katsuhiro Harada says he's spent decades "mentally preparing" for AI to overtake humans, but it's not happening: "If AI had really advanced, we wouldn't be pouring 10, 20, 30 billion Yen into making games"
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
The Sims competitor inZOI dethrones Hollow Knight: Silksong to become most wishlisted game on Steam
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows romance options Naoe pulling Gennojo in for a kiss
Ubisoft reminds Assassin's Creed Shadows players that you control the buttons you press, even when it comes to romance: "Flirting in RPG games is always optional"
Minecraft Vibrant Visuals
16 years after Minecraft first released it's getting a modern visual upgrade with a retro lighting trick that Mojang hasn't seen "in any other game"
She-Hulk on Disney Plus
Tatiana Maslany canceled a Comic Con appearance due to "filming commitments", and it could mean She-Hulk is in the next Avengers movie
Rachel Zegler in Disney&#039;s Snow White
Snow White popcorn buckets are here, but they’re pretty tame compared to Nosferatu and Deadpool
The Death Star in the Andor season 2 trailer
New Andor season 2 trailer is an intense new look at the returning Star Wars show that sees the Rebels discover the Death Star