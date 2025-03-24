New Apple TV show with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes teases all its cameos, including Martin Scorsese and Zac Efron
Seth Rogen reveals all the Hollywood faces we'll be seeing in The Studio
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have a new comedy show coming to Apple TV Plus, and the list of cameos is a sight to behold. In a new promo for the TV series, Rogen goes through many of the names they managed to wrangle, and it's a who's who of Hollywood right now, including none other than Martin Scorsese himself.
The new TV show is The Studio, a satire of American production houses and distributors. Rogen stars as the fresh-faced head of Continental Studios, and the story follows him trying to keep the wheels turning amid a period of sustained change.
The latest teaser involves shouting out many of the cameos we can expect. You’ve got Anthony Mackie, Ice Cube, Zack Snyder, Bryan Cranston, Charlize Theron, Zac Efron and many more, including, of course, Scorsese.
Going by the footage, their appearances will vary wildly. Many are conversations in some shape or form, but we see Mackie swerving a car with a broken window and Cranston licking ice-cream in all the wrong ways. All we get from Scorsese is one of his classic faces.
They make sense, since this is meant to be a send-up of Tinseltown in all its irreverent glory. What better way to illustrate the life of a studio head than having one constantly interacting with all sorts of famous faces in different ways?
Rogen ends the tease by saying how nervous he is listing these filmmakers in case he forgets someone. The show is definitely doing something right, because the Rotten Tomatoes score is at 97%.
You’ll be able to find out for yourself, and see if your Hollywood fave managed to get a scene, when The Studio kicks off on Apple TV Plus on March 26, 2025. For more from the service, have a look at our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows.
