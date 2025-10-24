Malcolm in the Middle's Frankie Muniz was told not to post a reunion photo for the upcoming sequel series, but remembered no one's the boss of him now

Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz has posted a reunion photo with his on-screen brothers ahead of the upcoming sequel series.

"I was told not to post this yet, but then I remembered the theme song," Muniz posted on Twitter, a reference to the We Might Be Giants 'Boss of Me'. "I'm just too excited for y'all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers."

As you can see below, Muniz is pictured alongside an almost-unrecognizable Justin Berfield (Reese) and Christopher Masterson, who played troublesome older brother Francis in the comedy, which initially ran from 2000 to 2006.

Malcolm in the Middle will return as a four-episode miniseries where, years later, the boys of the boys attend Hal and Lois' 40th wedding anniversary celebrations. With their own children in tow and fraught family dynamics bubbling over, chaos will inevitably ensue.

One actor who won't be returning, however, is Erik Per Sullivan, who portrayed Dewey. Hal actor Bryan Cranston revealed earlier this year that Sullivan was asked to return but politely declined. His role will now be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

Speaking on the Lightweights podcast, Muniz reassured fans of the quality of the upcoming episodes, titled Life's Still Unfair.

"It’s hard to fit in 20 years of stuff in four 30-minute episodes, but I think people are gonna be very happy with what they came up with," Muniz said back in September.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair is expected to premiere on Disney Plus in 2026. For more, check out our guide to new TV shows.