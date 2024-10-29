35 years later, a Simpsons mystery has finally been answered

One of the most enduring mysteries in The Simpsons is just how Homer manages to keep his job at the Nuclear Power Plant.

After all, he's a fairly clumsy, inept guy – but, as it turns out, there is a reason he's still employed after all these years. In season 36, episode 4, titled 'Shoddy Heat,' we learn that Grandpa Abe and Mr. Burns actually struck a deal in the past concerning Homer's employment.

Abe used to be a P.I., and, in the '80s, together with his partner, began investigating Mr. Burns. However, Abe's partner ended up going missing, strongly implied to have been killed in nefarious circumstances, and, to protect his family, Abe took an offer from Mr. Burns: Homer would have a job at the power plant forever, no matter how terrible he was at the job. In exchange, Abe would give up his investigation into Mr. Burns.

Of course, Mr. Burns owns the Nuclear Power Plant in Springfield, which explains why Homer has been safely employed all these years.

"This Sunday a new @TheSimpsons will solve a mystery that has puzzled (me at least) since the beginning of the show…" showrunner Al Jean wrote on Twitter ahead of the episode airing.

If you're worried about how Homer reacted to the revelation, then have no fear – he was fine about the whole thing, and he's pleased to hear he literally can't lose his job.

The Simpsons season 36 is airing weekly on Fox. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus or the best movies on Disney Plus.