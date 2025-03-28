25 years later, Bryan Cranston teases a "different dynamic" in Malcolm in the Middle revival, and says he's been trying to make it happen for over a decade

Bryan Cranston has teased a "different dynamic" in the upcoming Malcolm in the Middle revival, and that he's been trying to get it off the ground for more than a decade.

"I’ve been trying to get this going for 12 years. I was the one poking the bear, going, 'Let’s do it, let’s do it, let’s do it,'" Cranston told Variety on the red carpet for his new show The Studio. "Finally, Linwood Boomer, our creator of the show, got tired of me poking him. He came up with some really fun, terrific ideas."

The revival, which will comprise four new 30-minute episodes, was first announced in December 2024. The new limited series will air on Disney Plus and follow Malcolm and his daughter, whose attendance is demanded at Hal and Lois' 40th wedding anniversary party. The revival doesn't have a release date yet, but filming is due to start very soon.

Cranston continued, "You are reintroduced to this family. We left the airwaves 20 years ago. All the boys are adults with their own children,” he said. “It’s a different dynamic in that sense – and yet, do things really change with Hal and Lois? I don’t know that they do!"

Along with Cranston returning as Hal, Jane Kaczmarek is reprising her role as his wife Lois, and Frankie Muniz is back as Malcolm, with Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield returning as his brothers Francis and Reese. Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will replace Erik Per Sullivan as Dewey.

Cranston is also set to appear as a guest star on The Studio, a new Apple TV Plus comedy series that follows the newly appointed boss of a struggling movie studio, played by Seth Rogen. The cast also includes Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn, with other guest appearances from the likes of Paul Dano, Ron Howard, and Steve Buscemi.

