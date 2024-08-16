John Cena responds to his scrapped Coyote vs. Acme movie: "I have to believe in the process"

John Cena has shared his thoughts on his Coyote vs. Acme movie being scrapped.

The actor played the Acme CEO in the movie, which would've seen Wile E. Coyote take the corporation to court. However, in November 2023, it was revealed that Warner Bros. would not be releasing the movie, even though it was finished.

"There's a lot there. And everyone's perspective is different. We don't own the film. That's the tough part about this business, you do have a sense of ownership because you invest heart and soul," Cena told TheWrap. "And [director] Dave Green and everybody involved, we made what we thought was a good movie… but at the end of the day it is the movie business. I understand and respect the business path of shelving the movie, I completely do.

"I would have liked to seen it given a chance. But I'm just one person," he added. "If it was shelved, I would have to think that it was shelved for the right reasons and it was a good business decision. I think I would have tremendous regret and shame if I look back on the legacy of the movie and it was shelved for reasons other than that.

"So I have to believe in the process," Cena finished. "I love the movie, my heart and soul is in there, but it's somebody else's project to do what they want with and they've chosen accordingly."

Wile E. Coyote voice actor Eric Bauza shared a look at the film last year, captioning it "See ya in 2024!!" Whether the film does eventually materialize or not remains to be seen, but, at the moment, it's looking very unlikely – according to TheWrap, Warner Bros. rejected multiple offers to purchase the movie.

You can check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2024 has in store.