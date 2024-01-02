Coyote vs. Acme star shares first look at canceled Warner Bros. movie and hints at 2024 release

Wile E. Coyote voice actor Eric Bauza has shared the first look at Coyote vs. Acme, the completed but canceled Warner Bros. movie.

The movie was set to see Wile E. Coyote take Acme Corporation to court after every product he orders from them backfires on him in his vendetta against the Road Runner. A down-on-his-luck human attorney (Will Forte) takes on the case, who in turn discovers that his intimidating former boss (John Cena) is now Acme's CEO – so he's even more determined to win the case.

The first look image, shared by Bauza on his Twitter account, shows Wile E. Coyote and his lawyer sitting in court. "See ya in 2024!!" Bauza captioned the pic, implying that things could be looking up for the shelved movie.

See ya in 2024!! 🦊🪧🧲🧨💣💥 #CoyoteVsACME pic.twitter.com/5jaGQyLdiJDecember 31, 2023 See more

In November 2023, it was revealed that Warner Bros. was no longer releasing the $72 million movie, despite production being complete. However, Warner Bros. has since allowed Coyote vs. Acme's filmmakers to shop the movie to other distributors, and Netflix and Paramount Pictures are both reportedly making bids to release the title.

Described as part courtroom drama and part family comedy, the script (penned by May December screenwriter Samy Burch, who worked on the story with Jeremy Slater and DC Studios CEO James Gunn) is based on the 1990 New Yorker humor article 'Coyote v. Acme' by Ian Frazier.

While we wait for Coyote vs. Acme to arrive on our screens, fill out your calendar with our guide to the most exciting movie release dates in 2024.