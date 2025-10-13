Channing Tatum doesn't think 23 Jump Street will ever be made, and is blaming one person in particular

Channing Tatum has addressed the likelihood of a third Jump Street movie being made – and is calling out one of the series' producers for not taking a pay cut on the prospective threequel.

"I get asked more about Jump Street 3 than any other movie on the face of the planet that I've ever done," Tatum told Variety. "I don’t think it'll ever happen. The problem is the overhead. It would cost as much as the actual budget of the film – if not more – because of all the producers involved. It's just too top-heavy. It falls over every time."

Those financial woes seemingly fall on one person according to Tatum – Neal H. Moritz, producer on the Jump Street, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Fast and Furious films.

“Neal's price for a producer fee is huge. And to be honest, that's what's killing it," Tatum concluded.

Tatum starred in the Jump Street series as Jenko alongside Jonah Hill's Schmidt.

Together, the pair of officers infiltrate a high school in 21 Jump Street and, in the 22 Jump Street sequel, clean up a college from drug dealers. The sequel ended with a stinger for several more spoof Jump Street sequels meaning that, even if a third movie doesn't come to fruition, we've at least had a glimpse at what could have been (including Seth Rogen replacing Jonah Hill in one instance).

In the same article, Tatum also reflected on what could have been with his R-rated Gambit movie. At least that journey has a happier ending, with the actor set to portray the X-Men hero once more in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

