Spy x Family actor is temporarily stepping back from playing one character after going through "voice therapy"

One Spy x Family season 3 actor has revealed they will be taking a break from voicing a character on the new anime series.

Dani Chambers, who voices Becky Blackbell in the show, wrote on Twitter that she will "not be voicing Becky for a while" after a "voice change."

"This isn't permanent but when my voice comes back I can pop back in," Chambers said. "I'm currently in voice therapy to work on getting back to my normal range. But for now, Becky (and other baby voices) will be voice matched." You can see the full statement below.

This news arrived just hours before the English dub of Spy x Family season 3 premiered on Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, Chambers will still be providing her vocal talents to other characters in the show. Alongside voicing Becky Blackbell in Spy x Family, Chambers has also been in the English dubs of Solo Leveling, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and several video games, including Pokemon Masters and Genshin Impact.

