Following the death of Misty actor Rachael Lillis, Pokemon fans are reminiscing about her final scene: "This hits differently now"

Rachael Lillis' final Pokemon scene as Misty is getting its flowers following the death of the actor at the age of 55 on August 10.

The moment in question from 'A Real Cleffa-Hanger' sees Misty bid farewell to Ash and the group on her way back to the Cerulean City gym. There, she wishes Ash luck in the upcoming Battle Frontier and is rooting for May in her path as a wannabe contest winner. Misty also jokingly tells Max that they should each help out their big sisters.

It marked the last appearance of Lillis – who also voiced Team Rocket's Jessie and multiple Pokemon, including Jigglypuff – in the role of Misty.

Already an emotional scene for those who grew up with the OG group of Ash, Brock, and Misty, the goodbye takes on a more somber tone after Lillis' recent passing. The caption accompanying the tweet from Volcanic Hoenn reads, "This scene hits differently now…"

This scene hits differently now…(Yes I know it’s not from “Gotta Catch You Later!”, I’m referring to how this was the last time Rachael Lillis voiced Misty) pic.twitter.com/OdO0M6IauVAugust 12, 2024

Original Ash actor (and Lillis' long-time friend) Veronica Taylor appeared among the many, many Pokemon fans paying tribute in the replies. She wrote, "Thank you for posting this. I remember how sad it was at the time but now…" followed by a heartbreak emoji.

One wrote , "The theme of them departing makes it more emotional. It makes me want to cry. I still can’t believe it."

Another said , "This is gonna hurt for a while and on the 25th anniversary of the year I discovered Pokémon and became an instant fan of the show/games/franchise," while one fan commented , "I been avoiding everything with Misty and Jessie, this hit me in the heart."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more on the series – and to relive some of Misty's best moments – check out our guide on how to watch Pokemon in order. Then dive into our picks for the best Pokemon games.