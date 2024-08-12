The original Pokemon movie actor behind Misty and Jessie, Rachael Lillis, has died

Rachael Lillis, the original actor behind Pokemon's Jessie and Misty, has died after a battle with cancer.

Veronica Taylor, fellow Pokemon actor and friend of Lillis, announced the news earlier today, August 12, on Twitter. In her message to fans of Lillis, Taylor revealed that her friend had died August 10. Taylor adds thanks to Lillis' fans from her family, and writes that a memorial is being planned for a future date.

We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills. #RachaelLillis pic.twitter.com/XOjFqY0C1LAugust 12, 2024

Lillis' first Pokemon part came all the way back in 1999 in Pokemon: The First Movie, when the actor portrayed the roles of Misty and Jessie, as well as Volpix, Venonat, Goldeen, and Jigglypuff. Just a year later, Lillis would portray all the same roles in Pokemon: The Movie 2000.

In fact, Lillis would go on to appear in 10 Pokemon movie projects, most recently in 2019 in Detective Pikachu as Jigglypuff via an archive recording. Lillis also portrayed similar Pokemon-based roles in video games, including stepping into the shoes of Jigglypuff in the original Super Smash Bros., and Misty and Jessie in Pokemon Puzzle League.

The actor also portrayed roles in a vast number of anime series', including Your Lie in April, Hunter x Hunter, and Berserk. Outside of Pokemon-based roles in video games, Lillis stepped into roles like Jelanda in Valkyrie Profile in 2000, Natalie in Ape Escape 2 in 2003, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures in 2013, and Lego Jurassic World most recently in 2015.