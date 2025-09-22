Fans waited 7 years for season 2 of this anime, but luckily Grand Blue Dreaming season 3 has already been announced

Grand Blue Dreaming season 3 will air in July 2026, sparing anime fans from another protracted wait for more of one of the best-rated comedy series of all time.

Season 2 of Grand Blue Dreaming famously aired a whopping seven years after the original season ended in 2018. Fortunately, the official Grand Blue anime website posted a production notice for season 3 earlier today, hot on the heels of the last episode of season 2.

"Season 3 will be set overseas for the first time, in Palau! Will it be okay to let Iori and the others leave the country?" the announcement confirms. "Further information will be announced on the official website and official X!"

Grand Blue, both the long-running manga and newly reinvigorated anime, is perhaps best described as the Japanese version of American Pie. It's a raunchy but good-natured college-age romp starring a diving club filled with dudes who seem to end up naked, drunk, or both bizarrely often. Just in case the season reveal art of a 3-branded buttcheek didn't give that away.

Grand Blue Season 3 Officially Announced! ✨More: https://t.co/hO0toExsyV pic.twitter.com/aJTfFnhlvnSeptember 22, 2025

Grand Blue Dreaming remains one of the highest-rated anime on Crunchyroll, especially in the comedy category. At the time of writing, it has over 11,000 user reviews averaging 4.9 out of 5 stars. On MyAnimeList, season 2 is sitting in the top 100 with a user score of 8.62, above the first season at 8.44.

The first season of Grand Blue was an instant classic, and the manga has been chugging along since 2014, which made the wait for season 2 all the more painful. Fans knew there was a wealth of material to adapt, and the anime production and reception had always been great. Season 2 was lucky enough to land original studio Zero-G once again, now with support from Liber, and it looks like they'll be trucking straight into season 3.

This Netflix hit anime is getting a two-part live action film adaptation next year, and we already have a first look.