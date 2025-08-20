Angel Beats, Umamusume anime studio founder feels "sense of crisis" original anime may disappear amid "rapidly" rising costs: "Even if we all want to, we might forget how to make an original work"

P.A. Works founder Kenji Horikawa has shared his thoughts about the state of anime production – and he has worries about the future.

Horikawa's studio is behind hits like Angel Beats and the first season of Umamusume: Pretty Derby, with the first ever anime adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, titled Fushigi no Kuni de Alice to -Dive in Wonderland-, on the way.

"It's certainly true that it’s difficult to create original works these days," he told Real Sound (H/T Anime Corner). "Anime production costs are rising rapidly, so from the investor's perspective, original works naturally carry a higher risk, and I can understand that to some extent.

"On the other hand, with the sheer volume of works becoming overwhelming, leading to a sense of exhaustion from trying to keep up with demand, I feel like that sudden, initial impulse of 'This is what we want to create' is weakening," he continued.

"With original works, the story, worldview, and characters are all created by the creators themselves, so the production effort is high.The important thing is whether there's something worth going through that effort to create. But, if the current situation continues, I feel a sense of crisis that even if we all want to, we might forget how to make an original work."

P.A. Works also has an original sci-fi anime in the works titled Dusk Beyond the End of the World, which will mark the studio's 25th anniversary.

