The studio behind Your Name is making a new Pokemon anime movie, and the synopsis is already breaking my heart
Dragonite and the Postman is coming out soon
A new Pokemon anime movie called Dragonite and the Postman is coming out soon, and it sounds seriously adorable. Fans won't have to wait long either as the film is heading to YouTube on Pokemon Day, this February 27.
It's in some seriously good hands too as it's created by the studio behind Makoto Shinkai's Your Name, Weathering With You, and Suzume, CoMix Wave Films. The premise is extremely moving too, as it follows a young girl named Hana who admires a Dragonite postman. One day, she finds letter without an address on it, and sets out on an adventure to find its sender.
Per Crunchyroll, the synopsis reads "Upon finding that the sender is a young boy named Rio, she learns that he wrote the letter for his father's birthday, since he's currently away in the Kanto region for work. Problem is, it's already his father's birthday…" You're breaking my heart, guys. It seems it will be a race against time to deliver the message, and I can't wait to see what's sure to be a wholesome journey.
Alongside the news, we also got a closer look at the gorgeous animation as the Dragonite flies over the horizon. The official Poke Times Twitter also teased more information on February 13, could we be getting a trailer soon?
