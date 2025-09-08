Tanjiro's English dub actor says Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is the "best thing I've ever done": "I have given everything – every scream, every bit of emotion"

Tanjiro's English dub actor Zach Aguilar has declared that the upcoming Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie features his "best performance" as the character yet.

"This film is me at my best – 120%. I have given everything, every scream, every bit of emotion, I truly poured it into this," Aguilar tells GamesRadar+ of playing Tanjiro in this year's Demon Slayer movie. "And, seriously, I am just so stoked. I mean, I would say, as time goes on, my performance as Tanjiro has definitely improved because I've had more understanding of the character… Hands down, this movie is my best performance as Tanjiro."

Aguilar has portrayed Tanjiro in the English-language dub of Demon Slayer since the very beginning, but has been prolific throughout both the anime and video game industries. His most notable role aside from Tanjiro is as David Martinez in the acclaimed Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, while he's also popped up in the likes of One-Punch Man, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Despite the laundry list of iconic franchises under his belt, Aguilar is intent on making Infinity Castle stand alone as his greatest turn yet as a voice actor.

"For me, the pressure was on," Aguilar says. "I felt the pressure just to perform. I want this to be the best thing I've ever done. I just want people to go into the theater and feel everything. I know just how big of a deal this is. It's Demon Slayer. And on top of that, this is the final battle of the entire show. So this was kind of the main focus, just having this movie done, doing everything for this movie."

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle adapts the manga arc of the same name and sees Tanjiro and his Hashira allies doing battle within the demonic Infinity Castle, a spiralling, sprawling structure that houses series villain Muzan Kibutsuji and his Upper Moon demons.

Subbed and dubbed versions of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle hit cinemas in the US and UK on September 12.

