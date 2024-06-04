New anime movie from the creator of Chainsaw Man gets called a masterpiece in glowing first reactions

Look Back, the new anime movie from the creator of Chainsaw Man, is getting called a "moving" masterpiece following its first preview screening in Japan.

Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series of the same name, which was published on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ in July 2021, the flick centers on Fujino, an overly confident youngster who bonds with her introverted small-town neighbour Kyomoto through their love of illustrating. Kiyotaka Oshiyama directs, working from a screenplay penned by Fujimoto himself. Yumi Kawa and Mizuki Yoshida lend their voices to the project.

"I went to the preview screening of Look Back! I seriously cried, it was so moving... It's amazing. The animation was good too, and I really felt Tatsuki Fujimoto's emotions. Everyone, please watch it," wrote a fan, which has been translated from its original Japanese (via Comicbook.com).

"Look Back... I cried so much I might never be able to watch it again," said another, while a third added: "I'm so glad I got to see [Look Back]. I cried."

It's so emotional, in fact, that tissues seemed to not suffice and those lucky enough to watch it early had to bring out more hardy mop-ups for their tears.

"I went to the preview screening of Look Back. My handkerchief is soaked," tweeted someone, which gives you a keen idea as to what to expect from the film.

Look Back comes out in Japan on June 18. While there's no UK or US release date yet, we'll be sure to keep you posted as to if and when it'll be launching elsewhere. In the meantime, check out the best anime you should be watching now and the latest from 2024’s biggest new anime.

