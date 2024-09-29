Showrunner of Netflix's Lara Croft anime series got the gig after "relentlessly" tweeting her progress playing Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Never believe what your parents told you: playing video games can be good for you. Case in point is Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft showrunner Tasha Huo revealing how she got a job on the upcoming Netflix series thanks to "relentlessly" tweeting about her progress on 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Thanks to a producer friend keeping tabs on Huo's social media, she was invited to a meeting to pitch what would become The Legend of Lara Croft.

The upcoming Tomb Raider anime series even picks up where that game (and the recent 'Survivor' trilogy of titles from developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montreal) left off. And it's fair to say, after being battered from pillar to ancient post amid shocking family reveals, Lara has been put through the wringer on her journeys across the globe.

"I always knew that we were going to start the show at her low point and have the fun of getting to see all those layers of joy that get brought back into her to form her into the woman we grew up with in the game," Huo tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Terrifier 3 on the cover and hits newsstands on October 2.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft sees Hayley Atwell (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) step into the well-worn shoes of the iconic archaeologist. Also returning from the game series is Earl Baylon's Jonah, the cook-turned-companion who has helped Lara from Yamatai to Peru.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is coming to Netflix on October 10. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Terrifier 3 on the cover and will be available from Wednesday, October 2.

