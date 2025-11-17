Creator of popular Disney animated series tells fans to "unsubscribe" from Disney Plus and "pirate" her show over AI changes on the streamer

The Owl House creator Dana Terrace has taken a stand against Disney Plus over AI changes in the streaming platform, urging fans to "unsubscribe" and even "pirate" her show. The company just announced that a new feature could be added to the streamer soon, allowing users to create their own AI-generated content.

During last Thursday’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Iger said they're "really excited", saying that "AI is going to give us the ability" to "provide users of Disney Plus with a much more engaged experience. Including the ability for them to create user-generated content and to consume user generated content – mostly short-form – from others."

Terrace immediately responded on social media, writing on Twitter: "'If you pay us we'll let you make your own content slop! That we will own!' YOU CAN DRAW AND WRITE AND POST YOUR OWN S*** FOR FREE. Bob Iger and his ilk are f***ing ghouls."

"Unsubscribe from Disney+. Pirate Owl House. I don’t care. F*** gen AI," she added in a following message.

“If you pay us we’ll let you make your own content slop! That we will own!”YOU CAN DRAW AND WRITE AND POST YOUR OWN SHIT FOR FREE. Bob Iger and his ilk are fucking ghouls. https://t.co/6iwxFjcxxjNovember 13, 2025

Unsubscribe from Disney+. Pirate Owl House. I don’t care. Fuck gen AI.November 14, 2025

Following some user comments that defended Iger's decision, Terrace said: "A 'regular person' can already create movies. Regular people create movies and art everyday. Every director, show runner, artist, film maker I know is a regular person, with limited resources, picking up pens, pencils, and styluses to create movies and art. EVERY. DAMN. DAY."

The backlash online has only grown bigger since the announcement, with some fans hoping that the company will end up backtracking. The AI feature is not available yet on the streamer, as it is still in the development phase.

With a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Owl House follows self-assured teenager Luz as she "stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends Eda, a rebellious witch and King, a tiny warrior", according to the official synopsis. "Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice."

The Owl House ran for three seasons on Disney Channel from 2020 to 2023, and it's now available to stream on Disney Plus. For more, we have a guide to all the new Disney movies.