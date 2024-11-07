Arcane showrunner explains why the Netflix show had to end with season 2, saying it would have been "irresponsible" to continue

Arcane is one of the best Netflix shows around, but it's coming to an end with season 2. Naturally, you might be wondering why it's ending so soon – but, as showrunner and co-creator Christian Linke explained, it's to avoid the show outstaying its welcome.

"We always had a specific story in mind," he told CinemaBlend. "Look, you could have stretched it, I'm sure. But for us, it was always just like we started with this in mind. I think there's also a personal angle to it as creatives. We've all seen the TV shows, where clearly the writers are running out of juice. How inspired can you stay about the same thing, for how long? It's been nine years for us, with these characters. I think there's a responsibility aspect to this, also, where we're like, this is what we had in mind."

He added: "This is the story that we had in our heads that we want to tell. It's irresponsible to stretch this to a point where it feels like we can't even really do it justice. I think that was a big part of it. We don't want to overdo it."

It certainly makes a lot of sense to go out on a high, after all – the first reactions to Arcane season 2 are glowing. "Arcane Season 2 Act 1 is truly EPIC. I shed many tears (happy & sad) throughout these 3 episodes," said one person , with another saying : "Arcane season 2 has commenced with exceptional promise, captivating audiences from the outset."

"I don't want to say too much about it," Linke said recently of the chance of major character deaths . "I mean, that’s the point. We definitely always wanted our world and stories to feel like they have consequences, and death is the most severe consequence. Yeah, that's part of our storytelling."

Arcane season 2 drops its first three episodes on November 9, with the next three landing on November 16, and the final three episodes on November 23. You can keep up to date with our Arcane season 2 release schedule.

