Wallace and Gromit creator says beloved animation studio Aardman will "embrace the technology" of AI, but will be "very cautious not to lose our values"

News
By published

"Authenticity is the most important thing. It’s where the charm is"

Wallace, Gromit and Norbot in Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
(Image credit: Netflix)

Aardman boss Nick Park says the animation studio known for its stop-motion claymation will be "cautious" not to lose its values to AI, even if it is willing to embrace the technology.

"When Toy Story came out [in 1995], we thought, ‘How long have we got?’ But we’ve managed to survive CGI," Park told Radio Times. "In fact, there’s been a resurgence of interest over the years in our stop-motion animation. We use CGI as well, but AI is a whole new thing."

He continued, "Obviously a lot of people will be fearing for their jobs. We want to embrace the technology and find in what ways it’s going to be useful to us, maybe to do animation a bit quicker, but we’re going to be very cautious not to lose our values. The clay is our USP and we pride ourselves in that. Authenticity is the most important thing. It’s where the charm is."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.