"I don't care if it's good": Quentin Tarantino refuses to watch Toy Story 4 because the third movie has the perfect ending

Legendary director Quentin Tarantino says he won't watch Toy Story 4, since the third movie is the perfect ending already.

Toy Story 4 was something of a surprise when it was announced, considering the third film seemed like the ultimate send-off for Woody and the gang.

After revealing that he's a big fan of the trilogy, Tarantino told Bill Maher's Club Random podcast: "In the case of Toy Story, the third one is just magnificent. It's one of the best movies I've ever seen. And if you've seen the other two, then it's devastating... But the thing is, then three years later or something, they did a fourth. And I have no desire to see it. You literally ended the story as perfect as you could, so no, I don't care if it's good. I'm done. I am done."

Toy Story 3 ends with Woody and his pals being gifted by Andy to youngster Bonnie, bidding their old kid goodbye as he goes off to college. There wasn't a dry eye in the house...

It's unclear how the director feels about the upcoming fifth movie, which will see the toys take on the iPad generation. Though, we can guess he's not going to head to the theater to watch, judging by these comments.

Toy Story 5 will be directed by Andrew Stanton and is set for release in 2026. It's not the only animated sequel Disney has in the works, either, with follow-ups to Zootopia and Frozen also in the pipeline – in fact, Frozen 3 and 4 are on the way.

