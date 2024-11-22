Enola Holmes 3 is moving forward as Netflix sequel finds director – and Millie Bobby Brown is expected to return

The Enola Holmes franchise is set to expand, with the third movie securing a director. Millie Bobby Brown is also thought to be returning.

The Netflix movies are based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries series of books by Nancy Springer, and they follow the titular Enola, the sister of Sherlock Holmes.

According to Deadline, Boiling Point helmer Philip Barantini is attached as director, with Brown thought to be shooting the movie after finishing Stranger Things season 5 (though her deal isn't closed yet).

While plot details are under wraps for the moment, the report says Barantini's vision is a darker and older spin on the franchise, with sources indicating he pitched his take as alike to the impact The Prisoner of Azkaban had on the Harry Potter movies.

Enola Holmes released back in 2020, with its sequel arriving in 2022 – and proving a huge hit for the streamer.

Brown can also soon be seen in The Russo Brothers' The Electric State, which is also for Netflix. "Millie's carrying a very, very big movie on her shoulders," Joe Russo told us of the new movie. "She's one of the most watchable and charismatic actors of her generation, and so she made our lives very easy. She makes the story a hell of a lot of fun to watch, and she breaks your heart at several points in the film."

There's no release date for Enola Holmes 3 just yet, but, while you wait, you can check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to stream now to fill out your watchlist.