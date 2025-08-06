40 years later, Josh Brolin says he "ruined the first half day of filming" The Goonies because he was so nervous: "I had no idea what I was doing"

As it reaches its 40th anniversary this year, The Goonies still stand as one of the best adventure movies ever. However, star Josh Brolin says he almost messed up his part in it, which just so happened to be his first big Hollywood role.

"I mean, I was nervous. I ruined the first half day of filming because I was laughing purely out of nervousness. I had no idea what I was doing," he tells GamesRadar+. "I know I fit that role nicely and what they saw, that jock kind of thing. But no."

Brolin was just 16 years old when he first started filming The Goonies, where he took on the role of Sean Astin’s character Mikey’s older brother, Brandon 'Brand' Walsh. Brand starts out as a typical jock figure, but soon lightens up and becomes involved in his little brother and his friends' quest to unearth the long-lost treasure hidden by a 17th-century pirate known as One-Eyed Willy.

The star had only appeared in TV shows up until that point, and it sounds like his inexperience affected his time on set. When asked what piece of advice he would give to himself if he could go back in time, the star says, "Relax."

However, despite the first day fumble, Brolin says he doesn't have any regrets when it comes to the family film. "We had a good time. I don't know if I would change anything. I think that first half day, maybe just to save them some money. But we had a really, really good time back then," adds the star. "That was, it still stands as one of my greatest experiences ever."

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Over the past 40 years since then, Brolin has more than proven himself, starring in pictures such as No Country For Old Men, Sicario, True Grit, Dune, and multiple Marvel roles. However, as well as starring in Edgar Wright’s Stephen King adaptation The Running Man and Netflix sequel Knives Out 3, this year, Brolin throws himself into the horror genre with Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s new movie Weapons.

Although plot details surrounding the mysterious horror project are being kept tightly under wraps, we know that Brolin plays an anguished father looking for his son who suspiciously went missing at 2:17am one night, along with the rest of the kids in the same class. Weapons also stars Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Amy Madigan, Ben Wong, and Austin Abrams.

Weapons releases in theaters on August 8 in the US and on August 7 in the UK. Before you head off to see it, make sure to read our spoiler-free Weapons review first. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.