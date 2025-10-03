3 years on from Margot Robbie saying her Pirates of the Caribbean movie had been scrapped, producer Jerry Bruckheimer says she's "still involved" with the franchise

Jerry Bruckheimer has claimed that Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie is still in development, despite the Barbie actor previously saying it had been scrapped by Disney.

When asked for an update on the franchise's planned spin-offs recently, the producer told The Wrap: "We're working on a script. It's always on the page; if we don't have it on the page, it's not gonna get on the screen. We had two scripts at one point, and then one kinda dropped out, and then we kinda went on with the other one."

With that, the publication suggested Robbie's "more female-led" take was the title that had fallen through, to which Bruckheimer candidly replied: "Well, she's still involved."

While his answer is cryptic, it's a far cry from the last time Robbie addressed the movie in an interview with Vanity Fair. "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it," she said way back in November 2022.

Since then, Orlando Bloom, who played blacksmith-turned-seafarer Will Turner in the series, expressed interest in reuniting with the likes of Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp for a sixth installment.

"There's been talk. I can't say anything at the moment, because I really don't know. They're definitely... I think they're trying to work out what it would all look like," he revealed on This Morning. "I, personally, think it would be great to get the band back together. That would be great. But there are always different ideas, so we'll see where it lands."

Bloom has appeared in four of the five Pirates of the Caribbean films so far, though his screen time has varied across them. He was one of the three main protagonists in The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man's Chest, and At World's End, before cameoing in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017. He was absent completely from 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

