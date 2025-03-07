This fan-favorite action show just got canceled for a third time – but this time, it's permanent

S.W.A.T. is ending after season 8

Shemar Moore in S.W.A.T.
(Image credit: CBS)

S.W.A.T. joins FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted as another show canceled by CBS this week.

The action drama series has been axed after eight seasons – and two previous cancelations. The show was originally canceled in May 2023 after its sixth season, before CBS reversed the decision just days later. S.W.A.T. was renewed for a seventh and final season, but then got a surprise renewal for season 8 in May 2024. According to Deadline, though, the most recent cancelation is said to be final and permanent.

The series was based on the '70s show of the same name (and the subsequent 2003 movie adaptation, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell) and starred Criminal Minds' Shemar Moore as Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson of the LAPD. A former marine and LA native, he's put in charge of the force's Special Weapons and Tactics unit to try and ease tensions between local people and the cops. The cast also includes Jay Harrington, Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson, and Rochelle Aytes.

"It’s heartbreaking news, primarily because it’s been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we’ve always been proud of," showrunner Andrew Dettmann said (via Deadline). "They are truly an extraordinary group of people who have all worked so hard and have been so dedicated for all these eight seasons, overcoming countless challenges. I can’t give them enough credit. I feel so privileged to have been a part of the S.W.A.T. family."

