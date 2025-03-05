Two popular FBI spin-off shows have been canceled, and unhappy fans think it's "a big mistake"

News
By
published

FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted have both been canceled

FBI: Most Wanted
(Image credit: CBS)

Two shows in the FBI franchise have been canceled at CBS – and fans are furious. FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International will both end after their current seasons, joining the list of this year's canceled TV shows.

FBI: Most Wanted, which focuses on the FBI's Fugitive Task Force and catching criminals on the organization's most-wanted list, first aired in 2020 and ran for six reasons. FBI: International, meanwhile, follows the International Fly Team in Budapest. It debuted in 2021 and ran for four seasons. Both shows are spin-offs of procedural series FBI, which has been airing since 2018 and was created by Law & Order's Dick Wolf.

"Hey @CBS big mistake cancelling #FBIMostWanted and #FBIInternational," tweeted one fan. "Someone else should pick them up!"

"Why tf is #FBIInternational being canceled?" asked another. "At this point, this cancelation spree makes no sense cause this show has been good from episode 1! The math ain't mathing. Canceling two shows just to greenlight a show that hasn't even has its backdoor pilot aired yet is wild."

"@CBS continues to just make the absolute worst decisions," wrote someone else. "#FBIInternational was really hitting its stride this season. Y’all suck. You really do. After losing NCIS Hawaii last season. Why do y’all hate good programming?"

Both shows were broadcast on CBS on Tuesday nights, and fans are hoping streaming service Paramount Plus might save them. "Y’all so they like really canceled the show???? This is a joke right??" one viewer asked. Can’t the show just be moved to Paramount+?"

Despite these cancelations, a brand new spin-off in the franchise is still in the works. FBI: CIA was announced in January and, per the official synopsis, will follow "a dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street-smart CIA agent. They're "part of a new, clandestine taskforce charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City."

For more, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the best new TV shows on the way in 2025.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

