Reacher season 3 breaks a new record for Prime Video as the action show becomes its most-watched returning season of television ever

Reacher season 3 has broken more records for Amazon, becoming the most-watched returning show on the streaming platform. The latest season of the action hit has had 54.6 million viewers over the first 19 days, beating its number from season 2.

According to Deadline, Amazon has confirmed that they've seen particularly strong performance internationally with the show, including in the UK, Germany and Brazil. As well as breaking returning season records, it's also become the most-watched series since Fallout was released last April.

Both season 1 and season 2 of Reacher also had a really strong performance on Prime Video so its returning success isn't a huge surprise. However, it was probably bolstered by strong reviews, including our own four-star Reacher season 3 review, in which our reviewer writes that "the story grips with both of Reacher's shovel-sized hands in the best season yet".

The latest season is still ongoing too, leading up to an explosive finale in the coming weeks. Luckily, for fans of the series it's already been confirmed that the show will be coming back for a fourth season, although details on what that will cover are pretty thin on the ground at the moment.

