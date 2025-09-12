Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 reportedly delayed indefinitely due to cast issues

If you were excited about the upcoming season 2 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, we have some bad news – the Prime Video show has reportedly been delayed indefinitely.

Production on the new season has been pushed back, with the future of the series now uncertain. According to Deadline, the delay is due to cast issues, but there are no more details about the situation. Prime Video hasn't issued an official statement either, so fans will have to wait to learn what's going to happen with the show.

Anora actor Mark Eydelshteyn and Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher were set to play the lead couple in season 2, taking over from Donald Glover and Maya Erskine from season 1. In the last few months, there have been rumors about the rest of the cast, with unofficially mentioned names including Lily-Rose Depp, Francesca Scorsese, Levon Hawke, Wagner Moura and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Meanwhile, production was moving forward, with Amazon MGM Studios receiving a $22.4 million tax credit from the California Film Commission on March 31 to relocate the filming of the show from New York to Los Angeles. Although Deadline sources say the show is on "indefinite hold", the publication also heard that co-producing company New Regency still hopes to start filming in early 2026.

However, the series' showrunner and co-creator Francesca Sloane has just been announced as the writer for the upcoming season 3 of Big Little Lies through an overall deal with HBO, so she might be a little bit busy to go back to the spy shenanigans.

Released in 2024, Mr. & Mrs. Smith took inspiration from the 2005 movie of the same name, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The plot follows two spies who are recruited by a mysterious spy agency to live undercover as an arranged married couple for their missions. The pair will begin to fall for each other for real in between increasingly dangerous missions.

