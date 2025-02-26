Highly anticipated Reacher spin off adds The Night Agent and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars to its cast

Good news, Reacher fans: not only is Reacher season 4 on the cards, but upcoming spin-off series focusing on female lead Francis Neagley is well on the way as it adds five stars to its cast.

Now officially titled Neagley, the series will star The Night Agent’s Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Mortal Kombat 2’s Adeline Rudolph as Renee, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole, as well as Jasper Jones as Keno and Matthew Del Negro who will play Pierce Woodrow, as reported by Variety.

The actors join series lead Maria Sten who will reprise her role as ex-soldier Neagley who now works as a PI in Chicago. The character first appeared in Reacher season 1 as Reacher’s right-hand woman and member of the US Army 110th MP Special Investigations Unit, and quickly became a fan favorite. So it was no surprise when the spin-off was ordered at Amazon Prime Video last year.

It looks like the streamer is hitting the gas on the series, which is currently in production and already has a logline. The official synopsis reads: "When [Neagley] learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."

Reacher creator Nick Santora serves as executive producer and co-showrunner on the spin-off alongside Nicholas Wootton. Reacher author Lee Child is also on board as an executive producer. However, it is not clear at this point whether Jack Reacher actor Alan Ritchson will appear in the spin-off series. Neagley does not yet have a release date.

Reacher season 3 episodes 1-3 are out on Prime Video now – see our Reacher season 3 release schedule to find out when other episodes drop. But before you tune in, read our Reacher season 3 review. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Prime Video.