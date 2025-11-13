Apple TV unveils first creature-packed trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2, and confirms 2026 early release date

The first trailer for the second season of Apple TV's hit show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is here, and it looks like Kong is not happy with the humans… again.

In the new preview, which you can watch below, it looks like the monsters are out for blood, from strange creatures rising from the sand to attack surfers, to a giant Kraken-like ocean-dweller rising from the sea to devour a boat whole. Oh, and Kong is here too, and he doesn't look best pleased. At the end, the teaser finally reveals that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 will premiere on Apple TV on February 27, 2026.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — Season 2 Date Announcement | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 premiered in 2023 and was met with rave reviews from franchise fans and critics, earning a respectable 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season one follows two siblings whose quest to uncover their family’s connection to a secret organisation known as Monarch leads them into a world of monsters. The season switches back and forth between the present day and the '50s, with father-son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell playing the same person in different eras.

According to Apple TV, season two will reveal "buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend, and foe – all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon."

The second season, which is 10 episodes long, welcomes back both Kurt and Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm.

The series is part of Legendary's Monsterverse, which kicked off with Godzilla in 2014, and has since released 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. But that's not all, as after Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2, fans will be able to look forward to the upcoming sequel Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which is set to release in 2027.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 hits Apple TV Plus on February 27, 2026, followed by weekly episodes until May 1. For more, check out our picks of the best monster movies, and keep up with new TV shows.