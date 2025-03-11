The Boys star Jack Quaid's commitment to the bit is unmatched as his latest marketing stunt for upcoming action movie Novocaine goes viral

Jack Quaid just can't seem to catch a break as his latest marketing stunt for the upcoming action movie Novocaine leaves him broken and bloody at a basketball game.

The star was seen at the Kings vs Clippers NBA game on March 9 with Novocaine co star Amber Midthunder, but every time The Boys actor appeared on the jumbotron, he seemed to be getting more and more beaten up as the game went on, from having his arm in a sling to bruises materialising on his face. Fans caught the actor’s injuries getting more intense on camera, which has since been turned into a montage and posted on Twitter by Culture Crave.

Of course, this is all a marketing stunt for the star’s next project, Novocaine, which sees Quaid play a man called Nathan Caine who is unable to feel any pain. So when his girlfriend (Midthunder) gets kidnapped, Caine has no problem going after her and getting beaten by her captors in the process. If the star’s recent appearance at the NBA match is anything to go by, it looks like Caine is going to get quite the battering in the new movie.

This isn't the first time movie marketing has infiltrated real life sports games, as horror franchise Smile has previously had actors show up at baseball games and freak out attendees. Quaid on the other hand, is known for getting right into fake gore and prosthetics, as just last month we saw him doused in blood on set of The Boys season 5.

Novocaine is directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. Alongside Quaid and Midthunder, the movie also stars Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon and Smile 2’s Ray Nicholson.

Novocaine hits theaters on March 14 in the US and March 28 in the UK. For more, check out our list of the best action movies, or keep up with upcoming movies.