Steven Spielberg reportedly wanted to direct the new Call of Duty movie, but Activision was "spooked" because he wanted full control

Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg reportedly wanted to make the Call of Duty movie, but his pitch was ultimately rejected because he wanted full control of the project.

According to Puck News, Spielberg (who's a big fan of Call of Duty) and his Amblin production company team put together a pitch with Universal Pictures to present to Activision, the publisher behind the franchise.

"But with Spielberg comes the famous Spielberg Deal, which includes top-of-market economics, final cut, and full control over production and marketing," Puck reports. This reportedly "spooked" Activision, who ultimately went with another pitch from Paramount, which offered the publisher more control. There isn't currently a director attached to the project and no one has been cast yet, either.

"We're approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve," Paramount CEO David Ellison said when the movie was announced earlier this week.

"I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand – thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation," he added.

Spielberg's next project is a currently untitled sci-fi movie written by Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Colin Firth, which arrives in theaters next summer.

The Call of Duty movie doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the other upcoming video game movies to add to your watchlist.