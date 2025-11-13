Penguin star Colin Farrell to play a priest hunted by the mob in comic book adaptation produced by the Russo brothers and penned by John Wick writer

Penguin star Colin Farrell is set to star in another crime-themed comic book adaptation – but this time, as a priest rather than a mob boss.

The film, titled Ordained, is an adaptation of an upcoming comic book by writer Robert Venditti and artist Trevor Hairsine, releasing on December 10. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Joe and Anthony Russo will produce via their production company AGBO, while John Wick writer Derek Kolstad penned the script (and will also produce). Farrell is onboard as a producer, too.

The film sounds fairly John Wick-esque, too. According to THR, the plot follows Farrell's Father Roy Craig, a priest who gives a mob boss his last rites. The problem is, the mob boss confessed his crimes to Father Roy, then miraculously pulled through. So, he sends gangsters, hitmen, and corrupt police officers after Father Roy in the hopes of silencing him. The twist is, Father Roy has a violent past of his own – though, in truly priestly fashion, he doesn't kill his enemies.

The project doesn't have a studio or streamer set just yet, but "multiple" are said to be in the running.

As for The Penguin, it's currently unclear if we could see a second season of the Batman spin-off, though Matt Reeves has indicated it's possible. "We're in discussions. [Showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] is thinking hard and we're talking, so we'll see," he said recently. "We love the show, and we think our cast is so incredible. The work that Lauren and the writers did was incredible. Our passion was in it, but never in our wildest dreams could we imagine it would have been received in the way that it was."

The Batman 2 arrives on October 1, 2027. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.