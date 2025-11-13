Penguin star Colin Farrell to play a priest hunted by the mob in comic book adaptation produced by the Russo brothers and penned by John Wick writer

Colin Farrell will play a priest with a violent past

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, the Penguin in episode 8 of The Penguin.
(Image credit: HBO/SKY)

Penguin star Colin Farrell is set to star in another crime-themed comic book adaptation – but this time, as a priest rather than a mob boss.

The film, titled Ordained, is an adaptation of an upcoming comic book by writer Robert Venditti and artist Trevor Hairsine, releasing on December 10. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Joe and Anthony Russo will produce via their production company AGBO, while John Wick writer Derek Kolstad penned the script (and will also produce). Farrell is onboard as a producer, too.

The film sounds fairly John Wick-esque, too. According to THR, the plot follows Farrell's Father Roy Craig, a priest who gives a mob boss his last rites. The problem is, the mob boss confessed his crimes to Father Roy, then miraculously pulled through. So, he sends gangsters, hitmen, and corrupt police officers after Father Roy in the hopes of silencing him. The twist is, Father Roy has a violent past of his own – though, in truly priestly fashion, he doesn't kill his enemies.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

