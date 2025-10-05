Paul Bettany can no longer watch A Knight's Tale because he misses Heath Ledger "too much"

Paul Bettany has had an impressive career that has seen him play everything from a heroic synthezoid in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the best friend and figment of someone's imagination in A Beautiful Mind. Even with this eclectic body of work, though, Bettany has admitted that one of his most beloved films, A Knight's Tale, is a movie he can't revisit, because it reminds him of his co-star, Heath Ledger.

“It was a really long time ago,” Bettany said to Entertainment Weekly when recalling the medieval movie from 2001 that followed William Thatcher (Ledger), a squire who fights to become a knight in jousting tournaments under a different name. Bettany starred as Geoffrey Chaucer, William's hype man during the games, who would go on to become the world-famous author. “It was like another lifetime ago. And people do come up sometimes, people come up to me on the street and quote things at me, and I literally can't remember. I can't remember any of it.”

Looking back, though, the star confessed that he's only seen the film once and can't bring himself to do so again, simply because it reminds him of Ledger, who died in 2008 at the age of 28.

“I saw [the film] when it first came out. I've never seen it again since. There are lots of reasons for that, and just one of them is that I miss Heath too much.”

While Bettany might have this hit long behind him, the next big appearance he'll be making is a return to the MCU in VisionQuest, the Disney+ series that will pick things up from WandaVision, as the new Vision sets off to find out who he is. You can keep updated on every other MCU movie and show heading your way via our list here.