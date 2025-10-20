Fallout's Walton Goggins joins Prey star in new action movie executive produced by James Cameron

Walton Goggins has joined the cast of new action movie Painter, starring alongside Prey star Amber Midthunder in a father-daughter adventure (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Per the report, the movie follows "a young woman, trained from a young age, who must employ every skill in her arsenal to rescue her father after he is kidnapped," with Midthunder playing the young woman and Goggins playing her father. He replaces Reacher star Alan Ritchson, who dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

The movie is the directorial debut of Avatar stunt coordinator Garrett Warren, who's directing from a script written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad. James Cameron is now on board as an executive producer after the film was recently acquired by 20th Century Studios.

Goggins can next be seen in Fallout season 2, which returns to Prime Video on December 17. He plays the Ghoul, a Hollywood actor turned bounty hunter. This year, he's also starred in The White Lotus season 3 and the comedy-drama The Uninvited, which was directed by his wife Nadia Conners.

Midthunder is best known for playing Naru in Predator prequel Prey, but she's also set to appear in an upcoming Amazon show: she'll play gym teacher Miss Desjardin in Mike Flanagan's new Carrie adaptation, alongside Matthew Lillard, Kate Siegel, Katee Sackhoff, and Rahul Kohli.

Painter doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the biggest movie release dates still on the way in 2025.