Call of Duty might be getting a movie adaptation from the studio behind Sonic the Hedgehog

Following the success of its Sonic the Hedgehog adaptations, Paramount Pictures is in talks to develop a Call of Duty movie – and players are already sharing the one specific game aspect they'd love to see adapted on the big screen.

According to Puck's 'What I'm Hearing' host Matthew Belloni, the studio is allegedly looking to acquire the rights to the long-running series. The report goes on to suggest that Paramount's take on the source material will almost certainly be live-action, following in the footsteps of Fallout, A Minecraft Movie, and Halo.

"MAKE A ZOMBIES MOVIE I'LL CONSULT," an enthusiastic fan said on Twitter, while another echoed: "Actually if they did a movie about old school Nazi Zombies - with Richtofen and them? That would be insane."

"HEAR ME OUT, Call of Duty Black Ops Zombies movie trilogy," tweeted another, as a fourth added: "A Call of Duty Zombies movie would go SO HARD."

Introduced in 2008's Call of Duty: World at War, Zombies is a game mode that sees players go up against hordes of the undead as they are forced to survive as long as possible. The more ghouls you kill, the more points you get, which in turn unlocks powerful new weapons and areas on the map. It most recently featured in 2024's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

In early 2025, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer touched on the idea of a Call of Duty movie, suggesting that not every game series has to get the big screen treatment (or small screen, for that matter).

"The video game business is successful by itself. It doesn't need this outlet," he told Variety. "Let's never turn this into something where every franchise has to have a game or a movie or a TV show. It’s got to be about the creative outlet that linear media offers for our franchises.

"We're learning and growing through this process, which is giving us more confidence that we should do more," he continued. "It's hard for me to tease any specific thing, because while I know all of these things that are in the creative process, I want to give them time and I don't want to put any undue pressure on them."

