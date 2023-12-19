Stranger Things and White Lotus star's erotic drama Emmanuelle teases first look

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower, The White Lotus's Will Sharpe, and more are set to front the English-language remake of French erotic drama Goodbye Emmanuelle – and Pathé has just released a first look at the remake.

In the image, Portrait of a Lady on Fire's Noémie Merlant, who will take on the titular role, lies nude on a bed, as she gazes lovingly at someone out of frame. When the film is released, which shouldn't be too much of a wait considering it just wrapped production, Merlant will also share the screen with the likes of Chacha Huang (Money Heist), Anthony Wong (Infernal Affairs), and two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts.

According to Deadline, the movie was shot across Hong Kong and Paris, and "will deviate from the lucrative and cult 1974 movie adaptation" of Emmanuelle Arsan's novel, which sees Sylvia Kristel play the eponymous, polyamorous wife of a diplomat, who embarks on a journey of sexual discovery while travelling in Bangkok. Here, it'll focus on a luxury hotel employee, who goes by the same name.

Other People's Children scribe Rebecca Zlotowski penned the script, while Happening's Audrey Diwan directs.

"I haven't seen the whole of the original movie. I wasn't born when it came out. I discovered the story through the book," the filmmaker confessed to Deadline. "It didn't take me long to realize we were doing the opposite of pornography, which asks people not to think about something. Eroticism makes you the subject. It’s easy to see the poetry."

Emmanuelle has yet to pin down an official release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. While we wait, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way in 2024 and beyond.